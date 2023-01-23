115 Additive Insight: Chris Connery on the state of the 3D printing market

On this week's episode of Additive Insight, Chris Connery, Head of Global Analysis at CONTEXT joins us to discuss the current state of 3D printer shipments, trends, and what 2023 could hold for the additive manufacturing (AM) market.

As a market intelligence and analysis provider for the global technology industry, CONTEXT's quarterly AM industry reports deliver insights on performance benchmarks, opportunities, and analysis for the global 3D printing marketplace.

Its most recent report, issued earlier this month, detailed how rising prices, divestures and currency fluctuations have complicated AM industry growth expectations, and on this episode, Connery digs into the figures and what’s causing current industry trends.

“While great unit shipment disparities were seen across various printer price-classes, all segments saw system revenues rise from a year ago”, Connery said of these latest findings. “Unit volume growth in the period was led by the Design price class with unit volumes up +29% thanks mostly to industry stalwarts launching products in new modalities.”

Read the full report here.

