212 Continuum CEO on building a circular metal economy for additive manufacturing

On this week’s episode of Additive Insight we’re joined by Rob Higby, CEO of Continuum Powders.

Continuum, which recently celebrated the opening of its new global HQ, is a specialist in high-performance sustainable metal powders for advanced manufacturing, particularly additive. Its Greyhound M2P platform is able to transform alloyed metal waste into sustainable, spherical metal powders via a single step process, and serves industries such as energy, aerospace, defence and automotive.

Throughout this conversation, Rob discusses Continuum’s vision, sustainability goals and industry acceptance of recycled materials, and building a custom circular metal economy for additive manufacturing.

