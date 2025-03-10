219 Roboze CEO Alessio Lorusso: “We are on a mission to build the largest additive manufacturing factory in the world.”

Expand TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Roboze founder and CEO Alessio Lorusso.

Lorusso assembled his first 3D printer when he was 17 years old and has since gone on to build an additive manufacturing technology supplier serving some of the biggest names in aerospace, energy and motorsport.

He joins the Additive Insight podcast to provide some insight into the beginnings of Roboze, the evolution of its product portfolio and the secrets behind the company’s success.

We also touch on the importance of understanding customer needs and the vision he has for the future of the company.

