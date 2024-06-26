Roboze brings HYPERSPEED 3D printing updates to RAPID + TCT

Roboze has launched its latest additive manufacturing (AM) system at RAPID + TCT, including upgrades to deposition flow and software.

The ARGO 500 HYPERSPEED is said to increase 3D printing speed and efficiency and maintains the same features as its predecessor, including a heated build chamber (up to 180°C), which enables the processing of high-temperature polymers, composites, and so-called ‘super polymers.’

Simone Cuscito, Chief Research, Development and Product Officer at ROBOZE, states: "With ARGO 500 HYPERSPEED, we are redefining the boundaries of additive manufacturing. Our new technology not only increases speed and efficiency but also maintains the highest quality standards. We are excited to present this innovation at RAPID+TCT 2024 and show how it can transform companies' production processes."

The ARGO 500 HYPERSPEED features a new PolyFlow X system, which offers fast and controlled deposition flow, and is said to result in a reduction in production time by up to 62%.

New Smart Gcode printing algorithms, combined with hardware advancements, are also said to deliver a 92% reduction in print times when used with a dual extruder, compared to the previous system. The software optimises all movements and paths, and is said to completely eliminate downtime during the extruder change process. Roboze systems also offer customised print profiles which allow users to choose between high-resolution and ultra-fast settings to meet the resolution and speed requirements of their specific applications.

Roboze believes its technology offers a suitable alternative to traditional metal parts by providing a range of high-performance polymers which can match the durability and robustness of metals. The Italian 3D printing company believes the ARGO 500 HYPERSPEED will be particularly valuable to users in sectors such as aviation, space, energy, rail, motorsport, and defence.