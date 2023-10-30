Roboze launches Hypermelt technology with Argo 1000 3D printer ahead of Formnext

× Expand Roboze

Roboze is to launch its new Hypermelt technology for the ARGO 1000 3D printing system at Formnext.

Hypermelt technology has been described as ‘revolutionary’ by Roboze, who suggests the ARGO 1000, when equipped with Hypermelt, is the largest pellet-based 3D printer in the world.

The ARGO 1000 machine was debuted at Formnext 2021, and has since been the focus of several collaborations with key market players who have fed back that the production of components larger than 500mm with Fused Filament Fabrication technology is challenging.

Hypermelt has therefore been developed to address this issue.

With Hypermelt and its ARGO 1000 system, Roboze claims it can produce parts with a production speed ten times higher and costs reduced by up to 60% compared to other filament methods, while also maintaining a high deposition accuracy compared to large format pellet 3D printing systems currently on the market. A heated chamber of up to 180°C, a printing volume of 1000 x 1000 x 1000, and an Independent Dual Extruder capability makes Roboze confident it can produce large-format parts in high quality, whether they be made from unfilled super polymer or strong composites. Roboze’s ARGO 1000 is able to produce parts in super polymers like PEKK and ULTEM 9085, as well as carbon fibre-filled PEEK, PA, elastomers, recycled materials and bio-based polymers.

Additionally, an extrusion rate of up to 2kg/h is said to reduce production times and allow ‘quick access to the necessary parts.’

"Hypermelt technology offers our customers the possibility to produce large production batches competitively compared to traditional techniques and to obtain components up to 1 cubic meter at a cost far lower than current large-format filament technology, with up to 10 times the speed,” commented Roboze CEO Alessio Lorusso. “This innovation marks a new era in 3D manufacturing with advanced materials.”

Simone Cuscito, Chief Research and Development Officer at Roboze, added: "Hypermelt technology represents an extraordinary evolution in additive manufacturing, with the potential to completely change the way the world produces large format parts in high-performance materials. We are proud of this important result achieved thanks to the commitment and vision of the Roboze team and to be at the forefront of this transformation. We believe that the combination of Hypermelt technology and ARGO 1000 is a turning point in the history of the manufacturing industry."

Roboze will exhibit the ARGO 1000 and Hypermelt technology in Hall 11.1, Booth C21 at Formnext.