62 Innovators on Innovators: A conversation with EOS founder Hans Langer & Hyperganic CEO Lin Kayser

For the first episode of our new Additive Insight 'Innovators on Innovators' series, TCT Senior Content Producer Sam Davies got on a video call with two self-proclaimed additive manufacturing visionaries, put away the usual notebook full of questions, sat back and listened, as the two talked to each other about their experiences and insights on the developments and challenges surrounding the 3D printing industry today.

Our guest innovators are Hans Langer, founder of industrial 3D printing company EOS and a TCT Hall of Fame inductee whose early work in the laser industry has had a profound influence on today's laser-based AM technology; and Lin Kayser, a serial entrepreneur and CEO of AI-based design software company Hyperganic that's leading a ‘paradigm shift’ in design for AM.

Throughout, Langer and Kayser ask each other questions about their backstories, first experiences with 3D printing, what the future of design and manufacturing will look like and how AM technology will play a huge role in it. Listen now and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

