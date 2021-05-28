63 Additive Insight: Adidas' latest application of Carbon 3D printing + Daimler Buses, Forust & Wayland Additive

On this month's Additive Insight Editorial Roundtable, TCT's Head of Content Laura Griffiths and Senior Content Producer Sam Davies discuss May's biggest 3D printing and additive manufacturing news.

Kicking things off, Adidas has launched its latest 3D printed midsole, the 4DFWD, using Carbon's Digital Light Synthesis technology, and Daimler Buses has set up a 36m-squared mobile 3D printing centre for the decentralised additive manufacture of spare parts. We also discuss Desktop Metal's new Forust venture which is turning waste sawdust and lignin into sustainably manufactured custom wood products, and Wayland Additive's first sale of its Calibur3 metal additive manufacturing system.

Read featured stories in full:

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher