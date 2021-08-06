67 Additive Insight: DyeMansion CEO on turning 3D printed parts into high-value products

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're continuing our Executive Interview series, this time with Co-founder and CEO of DyeMansion, Felix Ewald.

The Munich-based company is a manufacturer of post-processing systems for 3D printed parts. As you’ll hear in this conversation, DyeMansion was founded as a by-product of another project founded by DyeMansion’s two co-founders back in 2013 centred around 3D printing custom smart phone cases. After facing challenges around adding the perfect colour finish to their products, they decided to develop their own solution and, with backing by EOS founder Hans Langer, the team is now behind some of the industry’s most popular finishing systems for AM polymer parts.

Ewald discusses DyeMansion’s next-generation machines, why post-processing needs to be considered throughout the 3D printing workflow and why sustainability in additive needs to be taken seriously.

On incorporating post-processing into early product development plans, Ewald said: "It's just a fact that post-processing plays an absolutely crucial role. For me, I think the most important thing, when we look at projects that are successful [...] they're not only focusing on the printer, it's really about thinking about the whole workflow from the very, very beginning, that's super important, because we have been involved in some projects where we came in too late, so they only focused on the design and the printer. Then after, they recognised, 'oh, we cannot depowder it in the right way' or, 'the colour doesn't turn out the right way,' and then we tell them, okay, you need to do this and that on the material side or on the printer side. [...] So I think it's absolutely clear that it's super crucial for mass production applications, everyone really should think about it and include it in the concept from day one."

