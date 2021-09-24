71 Additive Insight: 6K Additive President on making metal AM more sustainable

× Expand Frank Roberts - 6K

On this episode of Additive Insight, our Executive Interview series with an interview with Frank Roberts, Group President at 6K Additive.

6K Additive has developed a unique plasma technology that can turn virtually any scrap metal into materials for additive manufacturing. Its UniMelt technology is the world’s only microwave production-scale plasma system and currently used to produce a number of materials such as titanium, Inconel and stainless steel, and most recently refractory metals.

Here, Frank talks to TCT about the latest developments in tungsten, rhenium and copper, the ability to upcycle and produce previously unachievable materials, and scrapping the belief that AM is an inherently sustainable process.

Speaking about 6K Additive's latest material developments, Frank said: "One of the ones that that's been very successful for us is the tungsten, the refractory materials. In working with a couple of key partnerships [...] we're focusing on tungsten, tungsten rhenium type alloys, some tantalum but really focusing on spearheading and changing how people think about materials because things that they couldn't otherwise get through to traditional manufacturing, we're really starting to open up the designs based on unique materials."

