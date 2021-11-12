76 Innovators on Innovators: Ben Johnson & Laura Gilmour on 3D printing at the point of care

On this episode of Additive Insight, we bring you the third instalment of our Innovators on Innovators series featuring 3D Systems' VP, Portfolio and Regulatory, Healthcare Ben Johnson and Laura Gilmour, a Principal Consultant for AM and Regulatory Strategies for the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

The pair first met in 2015, working for partnering organisations before becoming competitors in their respective roles at 3D Systems and EOS, and something closer to collaborators again now Gilmour is working with the VHA. As they sat down to share their insights on 3D printing in the medical sector, Johnson and Gilmour discussed what enticed them into the healthcare space, which applications made them believe in the potential of 3D printing technology and what the future of point of care manufacturing will look like.

When asked about the ability to manufacture devices that are patient specific in the clinic with additive manufacturing technology, Gilmour said:

"I think that it has the potential to push the practice of medicine a little bit and provide solutions to things that haven't been thought of yet. Because of that partnership between the engineer and the physician, because you’re really getting that feedback in real time. I really think that the technology is going to influence the way the practice of medicine is done in some way. And I think that’s going to be really interesting to see."

