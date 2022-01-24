81 Innovators on Innovators: Alex Kingsbury and Candice Majewski on polymers, metals & standards in 3D printing

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we bring you the fifth instalment of our Innovators on Innovators series, featuring Candice Majewski of the University of Sheffield’s Mechanical Engineering Department and Alex Kingsbury, an AM Industry Fellow at RMIT University.

Despite never having met in person, Majewski and Kingsbury have long enjoyed discussing their work in additive manufacturing on social media platforms, with the former more familiar with polymer technologies and the latter specialising in metals. Over the course of their Innovators on Innovators episode, the pair discuss how they came to work in the 3D printing space, the importance of standards being developed to allow industrialists and academics to better understand each other, and their wishes for the future of AM.

Learn more about Long-term Resin Performance and Industrial-Scale Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Workflow Solutions from our episode sponsor 3D Systems.

