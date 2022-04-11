87 Innovators on Innovators: John Bohenick & Steve Zambrano on the design of 3D printed medical devices

On the latest episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we bring you another Innovators on Innovators instalment which features Osseus Fusion Systems R&D/ Engineering Manager John Bohenick & 4WEB Director of Patient Specific Solutions Steve Zambrano.

As engineers working at two mid-sized medical device companies, Bohenick and Zambrano share their insights around 3D printed implants. Throughout their conversation, they discuss the differences in development patient-specific and serialised devices; the key design considerations that need to be made for medical products; and the big opportunities in the implant space over the next ten years.

Learn more about Long-term Resin Performance and Industrial-Scale Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Workflow Solutions from our episode sponsor 3D Systems.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher