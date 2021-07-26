65 Additive Insight: Digital Manufacturing Centre founder on additive manufacturing and UK innovation

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, TCT Magazine goes behind the scenes for an exclusive first look at the UK’s Digital Manufacturing Centre at Silverstone Park. The engineering-led facility opens its doors this week and promises to be a real hub of additive and digital manufacturing for industries such as automotive, aerospace and beyond.

Here, founder Kieron Salter talks to TCT about solving customer problems with digital solutions like 3D printing, advanced engineering in the UK and how he hopes the DMC will be a reference site to what’s possible with new manufacturing technologies. Listen to the interview in full on all of your go to podcast services and get a sneak peek inside the facility with our first look video.

