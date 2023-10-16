151 How Arkema's material expertise is condensed into its Easy3D 3D printing service

On the latest Additive Insight podcast, we’re joined by Pierre Gonnetan, a 3D Printing Business Development Manager at Arkema, to discuss the company’s Easy3D additive manufacturing service offering.

Pierre joined Arkema in 2019 to support the development of new markets for ultra-performance polymers like PEKK, before moving to the company’s additive manufacturing team in early 2022.

Since then, he has played an integral in developing Arkema’s Easy3D platform, which leans on Arkema’s extensive materials expertise and a network of additive manufacturing service bureau. Easy3D allows users to upload their parts, get automated material recommendations and get instant quotes before deciding how to produce their components.

During the episode, Pierre provides insights into how the Easy3D platform works, why the company has partnered with 3YOURMIND to deliver the service, and which materials are currently available through the platform.

We also discuss the challenge of sustainability in AM, as well as trends Arkema is observing in 3D printing adoption and application.

Arkema will be exhibiting at the upcoming Formnext event in Frankfurt in Hall 12.1, Stand C129.