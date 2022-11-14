107 Innovators on innovators: Carl Dekker & Dallas Martin discuss additive manufacturing inside Toyota's TILT Lab

On the latest Additive Insight Innovators on Innovators podcast, Met-L-Flo President and AMUG Past President Carl Dekker sits down with William Dallas Martin, a Technician at Toyota Motor North America's TILT Lab.

Throughout the episode, they discuss the use of 3D printing inside that Toyota makerspace facility, the application opportunities for additive manufacturing inside automotive, and how education remains an obstacle for further adoption of the technology.

When discussing the challenge of Design for Additive Manufacturing, Martin said: "Most people, when they bring you something, they've designed it as a traditional part made in aluminium. there's that disconnect of how to design or how to get the most out of the material. And I don't think that's going to be an easy book to write. I know there's the DfAM classes, and there's ways to design for additive, we've done it for years. But I don't think there's no clear cut way to step right into that and take off. And I think that's a big barrier.

"It's basically the lack of education in the industry as we turn this corner, to where we're going into additive more than we are machining. You're always going to need machining and post processing, but I see additive taking that corner and taking that lead and kind of pushing itself into where machining once was the leader."

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher