90 Additive Insight: THEFUTUREOFJEWELRY on 'marrying the old and new' with 3D printing

On this week’s episode of Additive Insight, Casey Melvin, Co-founder and Co-CEO of THEFUTUREOFJEWELRY joins us as our Executive Interview guest.

Melvin co-founded THEFUTUREOFJEWELRY with sister Janine back in 2017 with a mission to democratise jewellery through 3D printing. To do that, they developed a platform that allows customers to easily customise and create personalised jewellery products – starting with signet rings – at a more accessible price point.

On this episode, we discuss how a weekend getaway to Spain became the spark of inspiration for founding a company, how 3D printing is making traditional forms of jewellery more accessible, and much more.

Learn more about Long-term Resin Performance and Industrial-Scale Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Workflow Solutions from our episode sponsor 3D Systems.

