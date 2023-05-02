Alex Kingsbury is a well-known technical expert and social commentator on all things 3D Printing. Alex has worked in additive manufacturing in technology leadership roles for over ten years, having previously served as a Director of Additive Manufacturing at CSIRO, and as an Additive Manufacturing Industry Fellow at RMIT University.

For the last six years Alex has maintained Additive Economics, a private consultancy, to provide expert, strategic advice to investment firms, company boards, and government agencies on the commercialisation of and investment in advanced manufacturing technologies. Alex has engaged with and participated in the media in various professional capacities, and currently hosts a regular livestreamed show on the latest news in 3D printing.

In addition to Additive Economics, Alex is currently a PhD candidate at RMIT university studying alloy design for metal 3d printing. Alex volunteers as an independent expert on the Standards Australia additive manufacturing technical committee; she is also Chair of the Women in 3D Printing Asia-Pacific region. Alex is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and holds a Bachelor of Engineering from RMIT University.