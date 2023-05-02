Andrew Allshorn

Andrew’s passion for the industry goes back to the day he first heard about the technology and 29 years on, continues to grow.

Andrew started out, studying Art and Design at Wolverhampton University. He then went to work in a traditional hands-on model makers for 15 years, to working at Liverpool University’s PIDC. running a 3D Systems, SLA250 which he now owns and is still working.

Within two years, he was Senior Applications Engineer with 3D Systems introducing Rapid Prototyping into the Formula 1, Automotive, Aerospace and numerous customers Worldwide. Andrew then went on to work for various companies in the industry, until in 2007 he set up his own business At 3D-Squared Ltd. Which offers machine maintenance, consultancy, and 3D printing advice.

Andrew was the proud recipient of a AMUG DINO in 2016 and was Vice President of AMUG from 2019 to 2022. He also sits on TCT Expert Advisory Board, AMUK Steering Committee, Women in 3DPrinting Advisory Board and is a Create Education Ambassador.

Education is very important to Andrew, and he is ardent about promoting STEAM Education instead of STEM. Believing the Arts are just as important as other subjects. He looks forward to seeing how access to 3D Printing Technology can improve this in a way that no one gets left behind.

A few things you don’t know about Andrew, his hobbies include messing about on his old boat and vintage vehicles. “YES”, he’s produced 3D printed parts for them! He’s a keen Packers fan too. He is also a hands-on grandad who can fix anything.