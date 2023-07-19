Marc Schols Marc Schols mcmproductions.nl

Andrew Graves has been working in additive manufacturing since 1990 and spent 13 years with 3D Systems – initially in the UK and then in Valencia, California. He ran his own third-party AM maintenance company for a number of years then spent 5 years with Solid Concepts in Valencia, CA (now Stratasys Direct Manufacturing) before joining the DSM Additive Manufacturing team (later purchased by Covestro) in January 2017 as Equipment Partnership Manager. Since Stratasys acquired the Covestro AM business, he is now Business Development Manager for the Neo range of Stereolithography systems. He moved back to the UK in 2018 and is a 2015 recipient of AMUG’s “DINO” award.