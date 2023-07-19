Angela Szerlong

Angie Szerlong is Group Director - AM Series at SME, and has more than 15 year of experience and exclusive focus on the additive manufacturing industry.

She is a leading advocate for both the technology and its impactful adoption across key manufacturing sectors and industries. In her role as industry manager, Angie partners with industry leading additive manufacturing companies to help grow their market position, and works directly with several technical member committees to facilitate the acceleration and adoption of additive technologies across all of manufacturing.

Prior to her current role, Angie was directly responsible in the production of RAPID + TCT, which has been named one of the country’s fastest growing trade shows by Tradeshow Executive. Her vast network of leaders, influencers, and advocates within the additive manufacturing industry is unrivalled, as is her passion for the opportunity and potential of additive manufacturing technology.