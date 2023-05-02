Candice Majewski

Candice is a senior lecturer in Mechanical Engineering at The University of Sheffield. Her interest in Additive Manufacturing was inspired by a guest lecture during the final year of her degree, following which she chose to focus her career around understanding and optimising the interactions between materials and processes in powdered-polymer AM.

She was awarded the 2011 International Outstanding Young Researcher in Freeform and Additive Manufacturing Award, given annually to recognise an outstanding young researcher in the field of freeform/additive fabrication early in their career, and was short-listed for the TCT Women in 3D Printing Award in 2022.

She leads a team of staff and students in the Advanced Polymer Sintering laboratory at her Institution, as well as an administrative role dedicated to improving Equality, Diversity and Inclusion. She remains excited by Additive Manufacturing and its possibilities, as proven by her choice to have her wedding bouquet produced using Laser Sintering!