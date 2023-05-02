Carl Dekker is the President of Met-L-Flo Inc, a Contract Manufacturer specializing in 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing located in Sugar Grove, IL.

They have been providing these services since 1991 and use multiple different technologies for their clients in primarily North America. Met-L-Flo is ISO 9001-2008 and AS9100D Certified and also ITAR Registered.

Mr. Dekker has presented his work at various conferences globally and has been published in various industry journals.

Currently the Past President of the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (past VP and Sec), Fellow of the ASTM Intl., Past Chair ASTM Intl. F42 Committee on Standards for Additive Manufacturing, and a Past Chairperson of the SME’s Rapid Technologies and Additive Manufacturing (RTAM) Community (formerly the RPA). He is also a proud recipient of the SLA “Dinosaur” award.