Chris Sutcliffe

Professor Sutcliffe is a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers he is the CEO of Meta Consultancy and has over 25 years of experience in Additive Manufacturing as an academic, practitioner and industrial executive, his career highlights are:

He was awarded the Royal Academy of Engineering Silver Medal in 2018 for achievement in Additive Manufacturing.

His research teams’ project on feedback control of E-PBF won the Manufacturing Technology Award at the Institute of Engineering and Technology Innovation Awards 2019.

He co-founded Fusion Implants manufacturing AM implants in the veterinary space.

He co-founded Meta Additive, developing the fundamental IP for their innovative Binder Jet technology.

He built the UK’s first ”classical” Laser Powder Bed Fusion machine in 1998/9,

He developed fundamental techniques and IP/Patents and licenses for the production of porous materials by AM.

He led the research team at the University of Liverpool responsible for the development of metallic AM orthopaedic materials.

He grew and maintained the AM research group at the University of Liverpool for 15 years until 2018/19 overseeing all AM projects and developments including Laser, Electron Beam and BinderJet technology.

He was the prime mover in Laser Powder Bed Fusion at MCP/MTT designing the SLM500/250/125 machines.

He led the Renishaw AMPD design team developing the RenAM 500 platform.

He led the funded projects team at Renishaw AMPD securing national and international funding for engineering programmes in AM.

He has published over 100 papers on the science and engineering of Additive Manufacturing.

He has been cited over 7800 times with an h-index of 47 (November 2021).

He is the inventor of over AM 30 patents.

He has supervised and graduated 20+ PhD students.

He has been an industrial supervisor on numerous projects at various universities globally.