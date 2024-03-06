Expand 3T Daniel Johns

Dan Johns is a Board Member of Beamit Spa and 3T-AM Ltd and has been at the forefront of AM industrialisation for over 20 years.

In his early career he created the foundation for AM adoption in Airbus and built the first AM technology centre to develop the design and manufacturing methods for aerospace. Here he won the Airbus Award for Engineering and Innovation Excellence during the testing of the A380 ‘super jumbo’, developed material and process patent portfolio, and created an application pipeline for aircraft, satellites, and defence programs.

He moved to GKN Aerospace as Chief Engineer to create the operational environment for AM production and aerospace supply chain requirements, where the first commercial AM contract was won and delivered to SAAB Aerospace for the Grippen fighter jet program.

In 2016 he was appointed CTO at Oerlikon to support the start-up business unit working as part of the executive team to build AM factories in North Carolina, Michigan, and Germany, to create an integrated production value chain.

Today he is leading the transformation & growth strategy as CEO of 3T-AM through a strong vision on sustainability, which is now part of the ASTM Centre of Excellence network.

Over his career he has received several accolades and was recognised as Top 20 Influencers by TCT, and Top 100 Manufacturing Leaders by The Manufacturer.