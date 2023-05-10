Simon Blackley

Filip Geerts, Director General of CECIMO, the European Association of the Machine Tool Industries and related Manufacturing Technologies. CECIMO represents the interests of the sector in the fields of economy, trade and science towards the European Union and globally.

Filip Geerts launched a strategy for supporting the development and dissemination of additive manufacturing (AM) in the European industry. CECIMO is monitoring trends in AM technologies, identifying opportunities, discussing policy and regulatory implications, and establishing a dialogue with EU policy-makers.

Filip Geerts is a professional in international, EU and national public and regulatory affairs. He is specialised in the management of corporate and governmental affairs departments of companies, national and EU trade associations and non-profit organizations. He was deputy-director for the largest Belgian association for the technological industry, public and regulatory affairs manager for IBM Europe, Middle East and Africa and secretary general for numerous European trade associations in e.g. the ICT, the electro-medical, lighting and environmental sector. He has degrees from Insead Fontainebleau and Singapore, London School of Economics, Vlerick, College of Europe, The Catholic University of Louvain-la-Neuve and the Catholic University of Leuven in commercial engineering.