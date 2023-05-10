Dr Jennifer Johns is an interdisciplinary researcher working on digital technologies and value chains. Her work on 3D printing covers makerspaces through to industrial applications, with a keen interest in the impact of digitalisation on the geographies of production. Jennifer has received funding for her research from the British Academy and ESPRC and is currently working on a project developing a cloud and agent-based distributed manufacturing system, recently demonstrated at Formnext. In addition to academic publications, she has published industry reports and articles in Metal AM and TCT Magazine, and regularly speaks at industry events