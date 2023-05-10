Rik McRae

Jeremy Pullin began his engineering career customising industrial electric motors to order. He completed a technical apprenticeship and followed this with a degree in mechanical engineering. He spent his early career as a production engineer for CNC machining and finishing processes before becoming a Development Engineer creating hardware and software for automated CNC machining centres.

Jeremy first came across SLA in 1996 and became actively involved in additive manufacturing technologies in 2002 whilst working for Renishaw PLC. He went on to create a Rapid Manufacturing Centre producing electronic and mechanical prototypes as well as low volume production utilising both additive and conventional technologies. He managed and developed this department for 12 years before leaving Renishaw in 2016 to join biotech company Sartorius.

He is currently their Head of Additive Manufacturing managing the Global Additive Manufacturing Group. His role includes responsibility for the global additive manufacturing strategy across the Sartorius group.

In 2012 he was voted into the TCT list of the top 25 most influential people in the world of additive manufacturing and in 2019 he was awarded the prestigious DINO award by the AMUG.