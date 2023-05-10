Kat Ermant started her career studying sculpture and fine arts, finding her medium in digital manufacturing. She has a diverse tool background, with experience in both traditional and additive fabrication and consults on early stage designs to provide insight through rapid prototyping. She has almost a decade experience supervising AM equipment and facilities, currently running the prototype lab at Peloton. Kat is the ambassador for the Women in 3D Printing chapter in New York City, and aims to empower creative freedom in communities through teaching and networking.