Kristian Arntz studied mechanical engineering and materials technology at the Technical University RWTH Aachen majoring in production technology. In his PhD thesis he developed a process model for “Multi axis hard milling of tempered high speed steel”. He worked as scientist in the Process Technology Department at the Fraunhofer IPT from 2003 to 2009, concentrating on HSC-, micro-and hard milling technology for tool and die making.

In 2005 he became head of the business unit "tool and die making" offering research and consulting for companies in that area which today is one of the most recognized institutions for mold and die making research in Europe. From 2009 to 2021, Dr. Arntz has been chief engineer of different departments at the Fraunhofer IPT focusing on advanced manufacturing, non conventional manufacturing technologies and process chains.

Dr. Arntz is a senior consultant, founder and associate of the WBA Aachener Werkzeugbau Akademie, founded in 2010. This company offers consulting, services and education for tool and diemaking. From 2015 to 2021, Dr. Arntz was founder and CEO of the ACAM Aachen Center for Additive Manufacturing GmbH, a company offering R&D, services and further education all around Additive Manufacturing in an industrial partner network. Today he is a senior advisor for ACAM.

From 2022, Dr. Arntz holds the chair for manufacturing technologies and machine tools at the FH Aachen University of Applied Sciences focussing on advanced manufacturing and future machine tools.