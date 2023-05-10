Kristin Mulherin

Kristin is the founder and President of AM-Cubed, a commercial strategy and market development consultancy focused on supporting the commercial arm of those within, or looking to enter, the additive manufacturing and 3D printing space. Kristin is also President of Women in 3D Printing, a non-profit with over 30,000 men, women and non-binary participants and nearly 100 local chapters within 36 countries.

In late 2022, Kristin co- founded ImplementAM, a case study-based advanced manufacturing workshop aimed at improving the awareness and knowledge of those looking to capture the value of additive manufacturing (AM) within their organizations.

Early in her career, Kristin received her M.S. in Materials Science & Engineering from UCLA and joined Northrop Grumman as a M&P Engineer. She moved into the commercial side of technology upon receiving her MBA from the University of Southern California (USC) and led the commercial arm of a high-growth advanced materials startup before joining the 3D printing industry.

With experience across the entire additive manufacturing ecosystem, Kristin brings a uniquely high-level strategic view of the industry. Her time in 3D printing has included commercial leadership roles within HP, Nexa3D, LPW Technology (now Carpenter Additive), and Thermo Fisher Scientific. She now enjoys working with a myriad of clients on initiatives that capitalize on her engineering background, nearly 20 years of commercial leadership experience, and extensive network in the 3D printing space.