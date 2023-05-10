Mark Chester is the Product Development Specialist and operational lead on the PrintCity Network Programme based in PrintCity Manchester Metropolitan University. Within his role, he is responsible for helping companies in the Greater Manchester area to create new products, processes and services utilising digital manufacturing technologies such additive manufacturing. Mark previously studied a BA in Product Design before transitioning across to a MSc in Digital Design and Manufacturing at PrintCity. He now specialises in consulting and applying new digital technologies into SMEs to enable innovation with a focus on 3D modelling and 3D scanning.