Phil Reeves

Dr Phil Reeves is a leading consultant on 3D Printing business strategy and investment. Phil has worked in the field of 3D printing for over 25-years, having gained a PhD in the subject from Nottingham University in the mid-1990s.

Since this time, Phil has worked in many 3D printing-related roles including R&D, business development, and corporate strategy. In 2003 Phil founded leading 3D printing consulting firm Econolyst Ltd, which Stratasys acquired in 2015. Between 2015 and 2018, Phil was Vice President of consulting at Stratasys, the leading 3D printing technology vendor.

Phil is now managing director of 3D printing strategy consultancy Reeves Insight Ltd, and a member of the board of 4D Biomaterials, a developer of bioresorbable 3D printing polymer.