Phill Dickens is a Founder of Added Scientific Ltd which is a company providing technical development expertise in the area of Additive Manufacturing. He was a Professor of Manufacturing Technology at the University of Nottingham.

Phill started work in the area of Rapid Prototyping in 1990 and was a pioneering researcher in this field working on processes such as 3D Welding and using copper coated Stereolithography models as electrodes for EDM. He founded the world’s leading Additive Manufacturing Research Group in the early 1990’s leading various research projects and securing one international patent which is still being used.

Phill has led international government missions, published widely, and given a number of international keynote speeches. He was a member of the Steering Group for the UK National Strategy for Additive Manufacturing. He was the first recipient of the International Freeform and Additive Manufacturing Excellence (FAME) Award in 2009, and was recognised as one of the most influential members of the additive manufacturing industry when he was inducted into the TCT Hall of Fame in 2020.