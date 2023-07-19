After 20 years in industrial R&D, Richard Cooper joined the Knowledge Transfer Network and managed the Additive Manufacturing Special Interest Group, contributing to and disseminating the AM UK National Strategy. This was followed by moving to the Made Smarter Innovation Network where AM is one of the supporting and enabling Industrial Digital Technologies (IDTs). The network connects innovative companies, RTOs and academics to develop next generation solutions, supported by a £147m funding programme. Richard is a Chartered Physicist and Chartered Scientist.