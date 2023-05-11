Robert Higham is an experienced additive manufacturing specialist who has experience industrially and academically in the field. Robert was responsible for the qualification and sign off of additively manufactured metallic hardware for commercial aviation industrially before joining the University of Bolton in 2017. Robert lead motorsports engineering and a variety of new course launches before creating the Centre for Advanced Manufacturing (CfAM). The CfAM is a new offering by the university to create an environment of collaboration and development between industry and academia. Robert is a chartered engineer and believes the differentiator for educational options in a technologically high paced and interesting field, such as additive manufacturing, is regarding professional registration and a students’ ability to demonstrate competence. In this light Robert is leading a variety of pedagogically unique offerings in the advanced manufacturing educational field. Robert is also a PhD candidate studying specific effects of multi laser additive manufacturing.