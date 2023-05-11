Robin Dallen

Robin is a freelance additive manufacturing technical consultant. They were introduced to additive manufacturing whilst on placement for their undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering and decided they never wanted to do anything else. Since then, they have taken on a diverse range of roles in various areas of AM, including a PhD in characterisation of high-performance polymers for laser sintering, a laser sintered orthotic for a Paralympic cyclist, and designing the steering wheel for Bloodhound SSC. Over the last 13 years, Robin has been involved in both industrial and academic research and development, from materials and processes to concept realisation and business case analysis. Robin is an advocate for greater diversity and inclusion within engineering, particularly encouraging and supporting women in the field, and promoting openness around mental health