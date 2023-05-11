Ruaridh Mitchinson

Technology Manager - Additive Manufacturing, MTC

Ruaridh Mitchinson is a technology manager for the AM team at the National Centre of Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) based at The MTC, supporting NCAMs mission to accelerate the adoption of AM.

His experiences in AM have included building up and running AM operations and research teams. Including setting up and running a pre-production AM facility for PBF-EB for a large aerospace customer building flight worthy component. Currently areas of interest include space applications in AM, developing large applications for PBF-LB, and commercialisation of AM.

