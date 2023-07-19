Sarah Everton

Manufacturing Engineer, ITP Aero UK

Sarah Everton has been working in the field of additive manufacturing since 2010 and was involved with the early development of high temperature Nickel alloys for aerospace applications at Rolls-Royce Plc.

Sarah pursued a career in research and graduated in 2013 with a Doctorate in Manufacturing Engineering from University of Nottingham, sponsored by the Manufacturing Technology Centre. Her research focused on using laser-generated ultrasound waves to identify material discontinuities in metal laser powder bed fusion components, for aerospace.

After graduating, Sarah took a position at Added Scientific, a consultancy providing technical development expertise in the area of additive manufacturing, where she worked with customers and potential clients to identify, scope and deliver cutting-edge projects.

Sarah joined the team at ITP Aero UK in 2022, supporting research into state-of-the-art technologies and the development of in-house manufacturing capability. She continues to be directly involved in the industrialisation of metal-based additive manufacturing.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.  

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.