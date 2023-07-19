Sarah Everton has been working in the field of additive manufacturing since 2010 and was involved with the early development of high temperature Nickel alloys for aerospace applications at Rolls-Royce Plc.

Sarah pursued a career in research and graduated in 2013 with a Doctorate in Manufacturing Engineering from University of Nottingham, sponsored by the Manufacturing Technology Centre. Her research focused on using laser-generated ultrasound waves to identify material discontinuities in metal laser powder bed fusion components, for aerospace.

After graduating, Sarah took a position at Added Scientific, a consultancy providing technical development expertise in the area of additive manufacturing, where she worked with customers and potential clients to identify, scope and deliver cutting-edge projects.

Sarah joined the team at ITP Aero UK in 2022, supporting research into state-of-the-art technologies and the development of in-house manufacturing capability. She continues to be directly involved in the industrialisation of metal-based additive manufacturing.