Sheku Kamara is the Dean of Applied Research at Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) and has been involved in the additive manufacturing industry since 1996. He oversees the activities of MSOE’s Applied Technology Center (ATC). The ATC uses MSOE faculty, staff and student expertise to solve technological challenges confronting business and industry. It is known for transferring technology to the marketplace. The centre undertakes more than 200 industry-sponsored research projects that are focused on providing real solutions to some of industry’s biggest challenges every year. This work is completed through several centres of excellence within the ATC including the Fluid Power InstituteTM (FPI), Center for BioMolecular Modeling (CBM) and Rapid Prototyping Center (RPC).

Sheku is a technical advisor to the RAPID + TCT conference since 2004 and is past chair of the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) . This group consists of owners and operators of additive manufacturing equipment. In 2013, he managed the development of the Additive Manufacturing Body of Knowledge (AMBOK) and the Additive Manufacturing Certificate program for SME & America Makes.

Sheku holds the RTAM Master Level Certificate on additive manufacturing from SME and is a 2008 recipient of the prestigious Karl O. Werwath Engineering Research Award from MSOE. In 2010, he was named a Laser Sintering DINO (Distinguished Innovator Operator Award) from the Additive Manufacturing Users Group, for his contributions to the laser sintering technology and industry. Sheku holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Honors from the University of Sierra Leone and a Master of Science in Engineering from MSOE. In July 2021 Sheku co-authored a book on the Fundamentals of Additive Manufacturing for the Practitioner.