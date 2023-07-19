Steve Cox is a 3D Technologies Consultant & Trainer whose primary aim is assisting clients with the successful adoption of additive manufacturing and 3D printing, together with the latest in 3D design creation techniques. As a professional mechanical engineer with more than thirty years' experience in the automotive industry he has a wealth of design and manufacturing experience that he draws upon when exploring the opportunities for adoption of 3D technologies with his clients. He also has a passion for education and is involved with educating the next generation, as well as upskilling the current generation, in these latest exciting design and manufacturing technologies.