Steve Cox is a 3D Technologies Consultant & Trainer whose primary aim is assisting clients with the successful adoption of additive manufacturing and 3D printing, together with the latest in 3D design creation techniques. As a professional mechanical engineer with more than thirty years' experience in the automotive industry he has a wealth of design and manufacturing experience that he draws upon when exploring the opportunities for adoption of 3D technologies with his clients. He also has a passion for education and is involved with educating the next generation, as well as upskilling the current generation, in these latest exciting design and manufacturing technologies.
Steve Cox
3D Technologies Consultant - AMFORi Consulting
