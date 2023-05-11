Todd Grimm is 32-year veteran of the additive manufacturing/3D printing industry. From his work as a consultant, writer, author, speaker, editor and advisor, he was named as one of The TCT Magazine’s 20 most influential in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry and has been twice nominated for the TCT Hall of Fame.

Todd is president of T. A. Grimm & Associates, an additive manufacturing consulting and communications company. He has also served as an independent director on the board of directors of ARC Group Worldwide (NASDAQ: ARCW).

Presently, Todd is a columnist for Mechanical Engineering magazine, a publication of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. From 2011 through 2020, he has served as a columnist for publications including TCT Magazine. Engineering.com and 3D Printing Industry. Todd is also the author of User’s Guide to Rapid Prototyping.

Todd currently has served on the board of the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) as its AM industry advisor and on the TCT Expert Advisory Board. He is an advisor for the RAPID + TCT conference. He has also served as chairman of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers’ (SME) RTAM community.