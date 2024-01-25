Tuan Tranpham

For over 20 years, Tuan TranPham has been a passionate and influential leader in the additive manufacturing industry, working for eight different 3D printing companies (such as: Z Corporation, 3D Systems, OBJET, Stratasys, ARCAM/GE, Desktop Metal, AREVO & AZUL) across various segments and markets.

As a recipient of the prestigious AMUG DINO Award in 2019, Tuan has demonstrated his expertise and excellence in 3D printing technology, applications, and education. Tuan was recently awarded with the ‘Top 3D Printing Voice’ Badge by LinkedIn, where he has a large network of 36,000+ direct followers.