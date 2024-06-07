TCT Hall of Fame | Max Lobovsky | Founder of Formlabs

× Expand TCT Max Lobovsky, Formlabs CEO

The 2024 TCT Awards ceremony saw Max Lobovsky inducted into the prestigious TCT Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame recognises members of the additive manufacturing industry who have dedicated a lifetime to research, development, innovation and promotions of the technologies that have created and perpetuated a multitude of new business avenues globally.

Max Lobovsky is co-founder and CEO of Formlabs, a pioneer in affordable desktop stereolithography 3D printing. Prior to Formlabs, Lobovsky led efforts at Fab@Home, one of the industry’s earliest open-source 3D printing projects, and has since become a Forbes’ 30 Under 30 recipient.

"I consider this award not an award for me but for the whole company," Max said during an acceptance speech via video. "Everything we have accomplished has been a team effort and has taken dedication and hard work of a lot of talented people to get us to this point. But this point still feels like we're just scratching the surface."

