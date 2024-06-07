TCT Hall of Fame | Andy Christensen | Medical Applications Specialist & Advisor

× Expand TCT Andy Christensen is inducted into the TCT Hall of Fame

The 2024 TCT Awards ceremony saw Andy Christensen inducted into the prestigious TCT Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame recognises members of the additive manufacturing industry who have dedicated a lifetime to research, development, innovation and promotions of the technologies that have created and perpetuated a multitude of new business avenues globally.

Andy Christensen is the founder of Medical Modeling, a world-leading medical device company which utilised 3D printing to develop new toolsets in virtual surgical planning, personalised surgical guides and personalised implants. Andy and his team contributed to the care of more than 70,000 patients.

"I'm very humbled to be a part of this elite crew," Andy said during his acceptance speech. "The one thing I absolutely know about how I got here is, not alone. I want to thank my family for their support and sacrifice.

"I'd also like to thank all of my co-workers over the years. Your hard work enhanced countless lives."

Watch Andy's speech in full below.