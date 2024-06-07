TCT Hall of Fame | Melissa Orme | Additive manufacturing researcher and Application Specialist

× Expand TCT Melissa Orme is inducted into the TCT Hall of Fame

The 2024 TCT Awards ceremony saw Dr Melissa Orme inducted into the prestigious TCT Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame recognises members of the additive manufacturing industry who have dedicated a lifetime of research, development, innovation and promotions of the technologies that have created and perpetuated a multitude of new business avenues globally.

Melissa Orme is a renowned additive manufacturing innovator and leader. Her seminal work spans three decades and has resulted in 15 US patents. She is currently Vice President of Additive Manufacturing for The Boeing Company.

Melissa took to the stage in Birmingham to accept the award, where she spoke about her career spanning academia and high-tech companies, and thanked the people and teams that have helped shape her journey in AM.

"I stand among visionaries and trailblazers whose innovations have shaped the landscape of manufacturing, setting benchmarks of excellence and pushing the boundaries of what is possible," Melissa said.

Watch Melissa's speech in full below.