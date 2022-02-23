In this white paper Daikin Industries details the characteristics, physical properties and recyclability of a fluoropolymer PFA the organisation’s Chemicals Division is currently developing.
Click here to download the white paper.
×
In this white paper Daikin Industries details the characteristics, physical properties and recyclability of a fluoropolymer PFA the organisation’s Chemicals Division is currently developing.
Click here to download the white paper.
© Rapid News Publications Ltd. A Rapid News Group Company. All Rights Reserved