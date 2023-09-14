20 Innovative Additive Manufacturing Machines at TCT Asia 2023

TCT Asia 2023 in Shanghai was a vibrant display of the latest in 3D printing, spanning metal, plastic, and ceramic technologies. Among the myriad of innovative machines on show, this feature narrows down to a select few that caught our attention at TCT for the first time.
So, in no particular order...
EasyMFG M400Pro
1 of 2
EasyMFG
2 of 2
EasyMFG Watch cases
Type: Metal Binder Jetting
With a legacy rooted in binder jetting, EasyMFG's M400Pro caught attention, especially in light of their collaboration with Apple. At around $100,000, it's an intriguing proposition for those eyeing the Western markets.
Kocel AJM 500
Kocel AJM 500
Type: Metal Binder Jetting
Since its establishment in 1966, Kocel has made a mark in the Chinese foundry sector with its expertise in sand printing. Their venture into metal binder jetting with the AJM 500 reveals a strategic pivot in their manufacturing capabilities.
Avimetal MT 450 SLM Technology
AviMetal 450
Type: Metal Laser Powder-Bed Fusion
Avimetal's Laser Powder Bed Fusion machine, with a dimension of 450mm x 450mm x 450mm, represents a solid addition to the large-scale metal additive manufacturing landscape.
Raise3D RMF 500
Raise3D RMF500
Type: Material Extrusion
Raise3D's RMF 500 offers an interesting take on energy efficiency in the FDM sphere. Its unique design consumes significantly less power, mostly due to the absence of a traditional heated chamber.
Farsoon FS1522m
Farsoon FS1522m
Type: Metal Laser Powder-Bed Fusion
Under the guidance of Dr. Xu Xiaoshu, Farsoon presents the FS1522m – a metal laser powder bed fusion machine integrated with 16 lasers, underscoring the firm's commitment to innovation.
BJ-Tech Solutions BT-R130
BJ-Tech Solutions BT-R130
Type: Material Jetting
With two decades of experience in printhead technology, BJ-Tech Solutions showcases the compact BT-R130, marking their deep understanding of inkjet printing.
Riton M-150
Riton M-150
Type: Metal Laser Powder-Bed Fusion
Targeting the specialised needs of the dental sector, Riton's M-150 is a smaller-scale metal laser powder bed fusion machine that hints at the evolving niche applications of 3D printing.
E-plus 3D EP-M300D
E-plus 3D EP-M300D
Type: Metal Laser Powder-Bed Fusion
E-Plus 3D's consistent presence at TCT Asia is commendable. From consumer-oriented FDM machines to the latest EP-M300D, a competitively priced metal laser powder bed fusion printer, their evolution mirrors the growth of China's 3D printing market.
Haitian C650M
Haitian C650M
Type: Metal Laser Powder-Bed Fusion
A global frontrunner in injection molding equipment, Haitian steps confidently into additive manufacturing. Their C650M is the centerpiece of a suite of four metal laser powder bed fusion machines, supplemented by a holistic ecosystem from powder handling to post-processing.
Lobotics Amps1200
Lobotics Amps1200
Type: Material Extrusion
Lobotics’ Amps1200 is more than just an FDM; it's a testament to meticulous engineering. Their emphasis? High-quality prints with high-performance plastics and a robot-assisted post-processing system.
Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.
Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.
Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.
YDSign
1 of 2
YDSign
2 of 2
YD Sign Filament
Type: Material Extrusion
YDSign's flatbed FDM stands out, not just for the hardware, but for their proprietary, durable, luminous filament. Crafted to endure outdoor conditions, it's a potential game-changer for the sign-making industry.
AMmake Labmate L1
AMmake Labmate L1
Type: Material Extrusion
Melding a Kuka Robotic Arm, a unique print head, and DotPlate, AMmake’s Labmate L1 promises material extrusion with minimal support, demonstrating innovation in design.
Toyi Technology Ifiber y600
Toyi Technology Ifiber y600
Type: Material Extrusion
With a varied portfolio of printers and filaments designed for continuous carbon fiber printing, Toyi Technology's Ifiber y600 stands as their most ambitious offering.
Panda3D Foodbot
Panda3D Foodbot
Type: Material Extrusion
While chocolate printers aren't usually synonymous with industrial tech, Panda3D's Foodbot, housed in a vending machine setup, proposes a fresh business perspective by blending tech with instant gratification.
Enigma ArcManP
Enigma ArcmanP
Type: Directed Energy Deposition
Enigma's ArcManP series, leveraging Directed Energy Deposition technology, suits large-scale near-net shape metal projects. The differentiation between its two models, P1200 and P18000, is primarily size-oriented.
Insstek Max-lab
Insstek Max-lab
Type: Directed Energy Deposition
First introduced in 2021, Insstek's Max-lab returns to the spotlight after pandemic-induced delays. This compact directed energy deposition machine seems perfectly poised for the materials research sector.
Collective Intelligence SLA600-4L
Collective Intelligence SLA600-4L
Type: VAT Photopolymerisation
While TCT Asia 2023 saw a surge in metal additive manufacturing, Collective Intelligence's vat photopolymerization device serves as a reminder of the enduring relevance of established 3D printing methods.
Quick Demos Cerastation
Quick Demos Cerastation
Type: Ceramic Material Jetting
Making their debut, Quick Demos presents the Cerastation, a ceramic 3D printer. Its specs, including a 550 mm x 550 mm x 300 mm platform and 50um lateral resolution, reflect promising potential.
SmArt PN-2030
SmArt Ceramics
Type: Material Extrusion
SmArt's unique approach manifests in the PN-2030, an FDM printer that employs raw white porcelain clay. The highlight? An all-metal extrusion nozzle that facilitates the creation of intricate ceramic components.
Creality Sermoon M5000
Creality Sermoon M5000
Type: Material Extrusion
Creality, known for affordable FDM systems, brings their expertise to the fore with the industrial-grade Sermoon M5000.