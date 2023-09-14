20 Innovative Additive Manufacturing Machines at TCT Asia 2023

TCT Asia 2023 in Shanghai was a vibrant display of the latest in 3D printing, spanning metal, plastic, and ceramic technologies. Among the myriad of innovative machines on show, this feature narrows down to a select few that caught our attention at TCT for the first time.

So, in no particular order...

EasyMFG M400Pro

Type: Metal Binder Jetting

With a legacy rooted in binder jetting, EasyMFG's M400Pro caught attention, especially in light of their collaboration with Apple. At around $100,000, it's an intriguing proposition for those eyeing the Western markets.

Kocel AJM 500

Type: Metal Binder Jetting

Since its establishment in 1966, Kocel has made a mark in the Chinese foundry sector with its expertise in sand printing. Their venture into metal binder jetting with the AJM 500 reveals a strategic pivot in their manufacturing capabilities.

Avimetal MT 450 SLM Technology

Type: Metal Laser Powder-Bed Fusion

Avimetal's Laser Powder Bed Fusion machine, with a dimension of 450mm x 450mm x 450mm, represents a solid addition to the large-scale metal additive manufacturing landscape.

Raise3D RMF 500

Type: Material Extrusion

Raise3D's RMF 500 offers an interesting take on energy efficiency in the FDM sphere. Its unique design consumes significantly less power, mostly due to the absence of a traditional heated chamber.

Farsoon FS1522m

Type: Metal Laser Powder-Bed Fusion

Under the guidance of Dr. Xu Xiaoshu, Farsoon presents the FS1522m – a metal laser powder bed fusion machine integrated with 16 lasers, underscoring the firm's commitment to innovation.

BJ-Tech Solutions BT-R130

Type: Material Jetting

With two decades of experience in printhead technology, BJ-Tech Solutions showcases the compact BT-R130, marking their deep understanding of inkjet printing.

Riton M-150

Type: Metal Laser Powder-Bed Fusion

Targeting the specialised needs of the dental sector, Riton's M-150 is a smaller-scale metal laser powder bed fusion machine that hints at the evolving niche applications of 3D printing.

E-plus 3D EP-M300D

Type: Metal Laser Powder-Bed Fusion

E-Plus 3D's consistent presence at TCT Asia is commendable. From consumer-oriented FDM machines to the latest EP-M300D, a competitively priced metal laser powder bed fusion printer, their evolution mirrors the growth of China's 3D printing market.

Haitian C650M

Type: Metal Laser Powder-Bed Fusion

A global frontrunner in injection molding equipment, Haitian steps confidently into additive manufacturing. Their C650M is the centerpiece of a suite of four metal laser powder bed fusion machines, supplemented by a holistic ecosystem from powder handling to post-processing.

Lobotics Amps1200

Type: Material Extrusion

Lobotics’ Amps1200 is more than just an FDM; it's a testament to meticulous engineering. Their emphasis? High-quality prints with high-performance plastics and a robot-assisted post-processing system.

YDSign

Type: Material Extrusion

YDSign's flatbed FDM stands out, not just for the hardware, but for their proprietary, durable, luminous filament. Crafted to endure outdoor conditions, it's a potential game-changer for the sign-making industry.

AMmake Labmate L1

Type: Material Extrusion

Melding a Kuka Robotic Arm, a unique print head, and DotPlate, AMmake’s Labmate L1 promises material extrusion with minimal support, demonstrating innovation in design.

Toyi Technology Ifiber y600

Type: Material Extrusion

With a varied portfolio of printers and filaments designed for continuous carbon fiber printing, Toyi Technology's Ifiber y600 stands as their most ambitious offering.

Panda3D Foodbot

Type: Material Extrusion

While chocolate printers aren't usually synonymous with industrial tech, Panda3D's Foodbot, housed in a vending machine setup, proposes a fresh business perspective by blending tech with instant gratification.

Enigma ArcManP

Type: Directed Energy Deposition

Enigma's ArcManP series, leveraging Directed Energy Deposition technology, suits large-scale near-net shape metal projects. The differentiation between its two models, P1200 and P18000, is primarily size-oriented.

Insstek Max-lab

Type: Directed Energy Deposition

First introduced in 2021, Insstek's Max-lab returns to the spotlight after pandemic-induced delays. This compact directed energy deposition machine seems perfectly poised for the materials research sector.

Collective Intelligence SLA600-4L

Type: VAT Photopolymerisation

While TCT Asia 2023 saw a surge in metal additive manufacturing, Collective Intelligence's vat photopolymerization device serves as a reminder of the enduring relevance of established 3D printing methods.

Quick Demos Cerastation

Type: Ceramic Material Jetting

Making their debut, Quick Demos presents the Cerastation, a ceramic 3D printer. Its specs, including a 550 mm x 550 mm x 300 mm platform and 50um lateral resolution, reflect promising potential.

SmArt PN-2030

Type: Material Extrusion

SmArt's unique approach manifests in the PN-2030, an FDM printer that employs raw white porcelain clay. The highlight? An all-metal extrusion nozzle that facilitates the creation of intricate ceramic components.

Creality Sermoon M5000

Type: Material Extrusion

Creality, known for affordable FDM systems, brings their expertise to the fore with the industrial-grade Sermoon M5000.