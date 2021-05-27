A complete guide to the TCT 3Sixty Conference

× Expand Register now for TCT 3Sixty.

After a year that saw much of the events industry put on pause, the wait to get back to live events is now over as preparations go full steam ahead for the return of TCT 3Sixty, the UK's leading summit for 3D printing and additive manufacturing (AM) intelligence.

Set to take place on 28-30 September 2021 at the NEC Birmingham, TCT 3Sixty will not only provide a long awaited opportunity to facilitate those invaluable face-to-face connections but will host three unique content platforms dedicated to developing a 360-degree understanding of the potential to evaluate, adopt and optimise AM technology. This preview will be your guide to the internationally recognised companies and key themes set to appear at this year's CPD-certified conference.

The Evaluation Stage

“When embarking on an AM journey, there can be so many questions it’s difficult to know where to start,” writes Rachel Dallen from Arke Ltd in the introduction to their TCT 3Sixty keynote presentation. This sentence will, without a doubt, resonate with industry newcomers struggling to assess the capabilities and limitations of AM and 3D printing, as well as those who are unsure whether it is commercially viable for their business strategies. It’s for this reason, the TCT Group has created the Evaluation Stage, a starting point for developing a comprehensive technology roadmap.

Here, influential speakers will analyse business cases for entering the AM arena. Leading AM consultant Dr Phil Reeves will investigate key factors that enterprises should examine before investing in 3D printing while Kevin Ayers from Danfoss will advise on buying the right AM equipment. Delegates will also hear from Dr Jennifer Johns from Bristol University, who will focus on the opportunities and challenges of AM-led distributed manufacturing, and experts from the Boston Consulting Group will provide practical guidance on surviving disruptions in the AM ecosystem.

Moreover, visitors who wish to evaluate 3D printing for medical applications will learn from Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust, Gregorio Marañon Hospital and Surgeons in 3D Printing, and those interested in skills development are invited to join a panel session led by Alexander Daniels Global. Attendees can also expect to uncover more AM insights from Global Business Advisory Services, Design for AM Network, MADE Cymru, University of Birmingham, the University of Auckland and Inductoheat.

The Adoption Stage

In recent years, the use of AM and 3D printing has increased significantly across many different industries. The Adoption Stage at TCT 3Sixty has been designed to provide delegates with an in-depth understanding of how those industries have successfully implemented the technology to drive innovation and business growth. This pathway is for visitors who have already invested in AM but want to discover more cutting-edge ways of utilising it within their organisations.

The aviation industry, one of the earliest adopters of 3D printing, will kick-start the three-day Adoption Stage programme. Melissa Orme will begin with her talk on how Boeing is expanding metal powder-based AM parts in commercial and defence applications followed An Duong from Rolls-Royce who will delve into how this technology is transforming commercial jet engine design and production. Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems will also share approaches for defining and qualifying AM for the defense industry by drawing on examples from several case studies.

The topic of healthcare will appear again as Alder Hey Hospital and 3D LifePrints will deliberate on 3D printing at the point of care and Med-Tech Innovation News and EPM experts will host a panel discussion to find out why medical and pharmaceutical devices are one of the fastest-growing application areas in the AM sphere. The conference line-up will also include talks from Alpine F1 Team, Advanced SLS Consulting, Aidro Hydraulics, Grundfos, PDR, AMRC, Finnegan LLP, Wohlers Associates, BiologIC Technologies, Rogueworx, and educational institutions including Birmingham City University School of Jewellery and the University of Exeter.

The Optimisation Stage

The third conference stage is the perfect place for manufacturing companies and professionals who have advanced knowledge of the market and are ready to take the next step on their AM journey. Here, presenters will demonstrate how to maximise the performance, efficiency and probability of mature AM installations and help identify new business models. They will also provide in-depth coverage of the industry’s growth by showcasing new and emerging technologies, methods, materials and illustrate future trends to assist in strategic planning.

One of the new topics introduced to the programme this year is sustainability, a key driver for optimising AM technology today. Speakers who specialise in this field, including Sherry Handel from the AMGTA, will focus on the environmental benefits of AM and highlight how it can help reduce energy-intensive manufacturing processes and minimise resource consumption. From an application point of view, Hedwig Heinsman from Aectual will discuss how digital tools, 3D printing and circular materials can aid in creating more sustainable architecture and interiors while our annual Women in 3D Printing panel session will consider the topic from an aerospace perspective.

Jabil, BAE Systems, ABB, and ASTM are just some of the blue-chip organisations that will explore extended applications of AM, capabilities and qualification of AM parts, power protection for AM systems and standards. They will present alongside The Manufacturing Technology Centre, CPI, University of Warwick, 3DP4ME, Aqtor!, Birmingham Net Zero, and REM3DY HEALTH LTD.

