TCT Asia 2023: HBD launches HBD E1000 metal 3D printer for continuous production

Ahead of TCT Asia 2023, Shanghai-based metal additive manufacturing (AM) company HBD teased the introduction of "a game changer" for large-scale metal 3D printing. This week, at China's biggest AM event, the laser powder bed fusion specialist has lifted the veil on its latest machine, the HBD E1000, a "meticulously designed" AM system aimed primarily at the aerospace market.

Here, HBD Overseas Business Development Manager, Celine Xie provides TCT with more details on the machine's features, why the company is experiencing its greatest adoption rates in aerospace and energy sectors, and China's "unparalleled agility in adopting and integrating new AM technologies."

TCT: Tell us what HBD will be bringing to this year's TCT Asia in Shanghai?

CX: At this year's TCT Asia in Shanghai, we are excited to introduce the HBD E1000, is a metal 3D printer developed for high-strength, high-efficiency and continuous production.

HBD 1000 is a meticulously designed additive manufacturing system tailored specially for some precision manufacturing industries such as automotive, energy and aerospace.

The HBD E1000 represents a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, characterised by seamless integration of auxiliary components that elevate its performance standards. Its standout feature includes an advanced laser control system, outfitted with a remarkable eight lasers, delivering unrivaled precision. Moreover, the system's expansive build dimensions provide an exceptional degree of versatility, catering to the diverse manufacturing needs in multiple fields.

In the breakthrough of performance, HBD has not given up the requirement of stability. HBD E1000 still maintains stable output results compared to the 3D printing devices launched by HBD in the past. This ensures that the HBD E1000 can be quickly implemented into customer applications.

TCT: What would you say is the most significant trend you're seeing in the AM industry today? Are there any you feel are unique to the market in China?

CX: Within the current landscape of the additive manufacturing industry in China, a prominent trend revolves around the industry's relentless pursuit of industrialisation and scalability. The scope of AM has expanded well beyond prototyping and small-scale production, now encompassing large-scale industrial applications across sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and healthcare. When we turn our attention to the unique attributes of the Chinese AM market, several key distinctions emerge. All the industries have a very open attitude, and everyone is actively joining in the exploration of additive manufacturing not only for R&D but also for end-use applications.

In terms of requirements for metal additive manufacturing, larger build sizes (greater capacity), more lasers (higher efficiency), more stability and less support, more localisation (lower cost), a wider variety of print materials, and higher accuracy and performance are the focus of attention.

China has displayed an unparalleled agility in adopting and integrating new AM technologies across its economy, positioning itself as a player in 3D printer production and materials. Additionally, the Chinese AM landscape emphasises customisation and localised production, particularly in healthcare, where personalised medical implants and dental products are manufactured. The country's extensive investments in AM research and development have yielded innovative materials and printing methodologies, and collaborative efforts with international partners are fostering knowledge exchange and global expansion.

TCT: Can you share a recent successful customer application story with us?

CX: I can share two recent customer applications from our end-use customers. The first case is in the aerospace sector, called Thrust Chamber. This is a component printed using the material 316L stainless steel, with a layer thickness of 60 micrometres, weight of 90.19 KG, and dimensions of 602.0 x 632.8 x 1000mm. Using HBD E1000 metal 3D printer, which is the 8-laser metal printer introduced today, printing this sample can improve efficiency by 232% compared to using the HBD 1000 4-laser printer. This is a breakthrough case for HBD, demonstrating that metal 3D printing can effectively enhance production efficiency.

Another case is the fabrication of a specialised mould for a bottle neck thread, complete with an intricately designed waterway insert. The project specifications were formidable, requiring the creation of a substantial mould measuring 315 x 312 x 65 millimetres and weighing an impressive 6.74 kilograms. Our approach involved harnessing the capabilities of the HBD 350 3D printer, a choice dictated by its impressive capabilities. This decision allowed us to implement highly efficient cooling channels that were meticulously optimised and contoured, resulting in superior cooling performance and heightened production efficiency. Moreover, our unwavering commitment to process optimisation extended beyond cooling channels, yielding substantial operational efficiency enhancements. In summary, our client received a mould of well quality, experienced substantial operational efficiency enhancements, and enjoyed expedited market entry, exemplifying HBD's dedication to empowering our customers within their respective industries.

TCT: In a growing additive manufacturing marketplace, what sets HBD's technology apart?

CX: Let me provide further details on the distinguishing characteristics that make HBD stand out: HBD is an explorer in the metal additive manufacturing industry. Quality is the cornerstone of our operations, as evidenced by our rigorous testing protocols that encompass over 190 individual tests and more than 30 comprehensive factory inspections before any printer is shipped. Our commitment to customer satisfaction is paramount.

This independently developed, multi-laser collaborative, path-planning slicing software fully meets customers' complex needs such as slicing, material development, texture addition, and more. To simplify usability, we define this software as being fast, adaptable, user-friendly, requiring just three simple steps for easy operation. Additionally, we provide operational training for customers and promise to offer permanent updates without imposing any obligations.

Lastly, I would like to say that we not only emphasise research and technological advancement but also, as a part of the additive manufacturing industry, we deeply understand that comprehending industry needs and customer requirements is more crucial. We maintain close communication with our customers and provide comprehensive pre-sales and after-sales support.

TCT: Which industries is HBD's technology experiencing the greatest adoption in?

CX: I believe that HBD's technology is most representative and widely applied in these two industries: aerospace and energy. In the aerospace field, the precision and reliability of our technology make it the preferred choice for manufacturing critical components, thereby enhancing the performance and safety of aircraft or spacecraft, for example, the exhibited Flight Vane in TCT Asia this year, which is produced using our new product HBD E1000, features an internal lattice structure, resulting in a weight reduction of up to 42.2% compared to the original model. At the same time, this sample meets high part deformation control levels, with a maximum part deformation of ±0.1mm.

In the field of energy, we delve deep into exploring the application scenarios and manufacturing requirements of energy equipment components. For example, the Nuclear Reactor Heat Exchanger we produced before, compared to conventional heat exchangers, our metal 3D-printed heat exchanger has reduced weight and volume by over 90% and lowered manufacturing costs by over 50%. These advantages make the energy industry more willing to collaborate with HBD.

TCT: Like many industries, the AM sector has experienced some turbulence over the last few years – what’s your outlook on the future of the industry in 2023?

CX: The additive manufacturing sector, despite facing challenges in recent years, remains poised for continued growth and innovation in 2023. The surging demand for lightweight, high-performance components, particularly in areas such as aerospace, manufacturing and consumer electronics., underscores the pivotal role of AM in meeting these requirements. Moreover, as technological advancements persist, the applications of AM are expected to expand across a myriad of industries, solidifying its status as a transformative force within the broader spectrum of manufacturing.

TCT: What would you say is unique about the additive manufacturing market in China?

CX: The additive manufacturing market in China is distinguished by its unique blend of traditional manufacturing heritage and a forward-looking embrace of cutting-edge technologies. This distinctive ecosystem is characterised by a robust supply chain, a continually industry-centric approach, and an escalating focus on international market penetration.

However, I also want to point out although Chinese companies have made rapid progress in recent years, there are still many aspects in which they need to learn from pioneers in the additive manufacturing industry in other countries. Through collaborative efforts and mutual learning in the global industrial chain, we can collectively advance the development of additive manufacturing technology and create a future for green manufacturing for the world.