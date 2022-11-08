TCT Conference @ Formnext - Speaker Spotlight with Aidan Skoyles, Finnegan

At this year's TCT Conference @ Formnext, delegates can expect to hear insights from end-users, analysts and researchers on the latest additive manufacturing and 3D printing applications and developments.

Across four days, experts from PepsiCo, Boeing, Jack Wolfskin, Honda, GE Healthcare and more will deliver educational keynotes and panels that explore the impact of AM technologies across multiple sectors and industry challenges.

On day three, Aidan Skoyles, Attorney at Finnegan will present on 'Patents in AM: How IP can build (or hurt) customer relationships.' Ahead of the conference, which will take place in-person on 15-18th November at Messe Frankfurt, Skoyles spoke to TCT about additive manufacturing's unique intellectual property challenges, how businesses can effectively leverage IP to achieve their goals, and more.

What can you tell us about your presentation at Formnext?

I’ll be discussing the impacts of patents and standards on additive manufacturing. Every time I come to Formnext, I am amazed how companies are leapfrogging each other to improve systems, methods, and materials. However, in any rapidly changing technology, before companies start swapping ideas and data, care should be taken on to protect valuable IP. Otherwise, a company might forfeit valuable investment in future potential products and end up in the courtroom. I’ll discuss effective strategies for industry wide collaboration that balance protection of IP assets for ROI on R&D.

What unique IP protection challenges does AM face?

About a decade ago legal scholars cried that the sky was falling when it came to protection of IP in a world of additive manufacturing. Who could or would protect anything in a world where anything could be printed on demand? But it hasn’t happened. Instead, we’ve seen a blossoming of patent filings across industries including in the AM space. In that vein, with substantial R&D but limited IP budget, AM companies must decide what to patent, where to patent, and what to do when competitors are suspected of infringing. AM companies also have to balance interests of customers qualifying materials for their products. How much can AM companies disclose to keep customers happy while protecting their core innovations? How much should AM companies disclose to standards bodies to advance the industry? And, how can AM companies respond if their products are used to infringe third party IP?

Who should come see this talk?

Innovators, customers, and investors in AM. From OEMs to print shops and customers, IP impacts all aspects of this industry. All players should be equipped with the basics to make smart decisions when faced with IP risks. This talk will get you thinking about how and when to use effective legal tools to move your business and the industry forward.

Relating to the technology and/or culture, what is one thing you’d change about additive manufacturing?

R&D teams need to know the basics of IP. Patents get a bad name in the industry, and while the patent system is far from perfect, it’s the best we’ve got. Too often, engineers don’t know the potential perils of disclosing unrestricted IP outside the company. Or don’t know what ideas are protectable, or what is appropriate for a patent instead of a trademark or copyright. A little education can go a long way to furthering company goals, and improving the industry overall.

What is the biggest opportunity for AM moving forward?

The next great AM innovation is probably already lurking in an R&D department from someone on the Formnext show floor right now. The biggest opportunity will be in leveraging all the right tools including engineering, investment, marketing, distribution, and IP protection to ensure that innovation is successful in the market place and changes the world. Our part of that puzzle is in helping companies effectively leverage IP to get help achieve business goals.

